Coach 1941 goes interstellar with space-themed capsule collection

The ‘League’ rucksack from the Coach ‘Space’ collection. — AFP picNEW YORK, May 5 — The luxury ready-to-wear and leather goods label has announced the launch of a space-themed capsule collection featuring a host of details referencing interstellar exploration and the quest for optimism. The capsule launches May 15.

The Coach brand is channelling nostalgia with this new collection of ready-to-wear clothing, bags and accessories entitled “Space”. The American dream and, in particular, space exploration is the focus of this limited-edition capsule. The collection also features uplifting symbols of optimism, like smiley emojis and slogans like “I Believe” and “We come in peace.”

The collection includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, handbags, cross-body bags, rucksacks, tote bags and small leather goods. The collection is mostly finished in dark, muted colours, such as blue, black, grey, white and khaki.

Touches of colour come from yoke panels featured on various pieces in the collection. Stars, Nasa-inspired logos, Apollo rockets and planets adorn “Dinky”, “Saddle”, “Rogue” and “Gotham” bags. Coach also adds to its bag range with the “League” rucksack, reminiscent of 1980s high-school backpacks.

Rexy the dinosaur — the brand's signature emblem — also returns, sometimes wearing an astronaut's helmet and sometimes with a jetpack on his back.

The “Space” capsule collection goes on sale from May 15. — AFP-Relaxnews