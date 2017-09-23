City of Hull welcomes Turner Prize shortlist

German artist Andrea Buttner’s ‘Gesamtzusammenhang’. ― AFP picHULL, Sept 23 ― Next week, Ferens Art Gallery in Hull will launch an exhibition spotlighting the four artists shortlisted for the 2017 Turner Prize.

Awarded annually to a British-based or British-born artist, the Turner Prize recognizes an outstanding exhibition or presentation of an artist's work in the previous year. Since 2011, it has been staged outside of London every other year, and this year it is the port city of Hull ― designated the 2017 UK City of Culture ― that is playing host.

From September 26 through January 7, Ferens Art Gallery will exhibit work by the 2017 shortlisted artists, who were announced back in May and who represent a range of mediums and artistic backgrounds.

British painter Hurvin Anderson is recognized for the solo exhibition “Dub Versions” (in Nottingham) and “Backdrop” (in Ontario, Canada) and for work that questions identity and belonging and combines figuration with abstraction. His work draws on art history and the artist's Caribbean heritage.

German artist Andrea Büttner works in low media, such as woodcuts and home videos, to examine the role of the amateur in the production of culture. She is being considered for recent solo exhibitions in Switzerland and in Los Angeles and is noted, in part, for her work's exploration of religion and morality.

A key figure in the Black Arts Movement, Zanzibar-born artist Lubaina Himid works in a variety of mediums to emphasise the African diaspora's contribution to Western culture. Her recent solo exhibitions in England, and her participation in a group exhibition in Nottingham, are praised for addressing questions of identity.

Rosalind Nashashibi is recognised for her participation in Documenta 14 and for a recent solo exhibition at UC Irvine in California. The Palestinian-English artist examines sites of human occupation, from a family home to the Gaza Strip, in work ― mainly film ― that contrasts reality with fantasy and myth.

The winner of this year's Turner Prize is to be announced on December 5, while the exhibition is under way. A public program is set to run from October, offering curator tours, workshops, panel discussions and more. Find details at www.hull2017.co.uk/whatson/events/turner-prize-2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews