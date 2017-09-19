Christopher Kane unveils new Crocs collection at London Fashion Week

Models display creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week in London September 19, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 19 — Christopher Kane is once again championing the “ugly shoe” trend with a new Crocs collaboration.

The designer debuted his latest effort with the footwear brand during his Spring/Summer 2018 presentation during London Fashion Week yesterday.

In the Gallery

A model displays a creation from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week in London September 19, 2017. — Reuters pic



Models display creations from the Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week in London September 19, 2017. — Reuters pic



Salma Hayek (centre) and François Pinault (right) sit in the first row during the front Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week in London September 19, 2017. — Reuters pic



Alexa Chung (centre) sits in the first row during the front Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week in London September 19, 2017. — Reuters pic



Anna Wintour and Francois Pinault sit in the first row during the front Christopher Kane Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week in London September 19, 2017. — Reuters pic

Labelled “Swiftwater Sandals”, the bespoke, limited-edition shoe comes in five colourways — yellow, white, black, pink and mint green — and features a bold rhinestone embellishment on the front of the shoe and at the ankle strap for added oomph.

In a statement, Kane referred to his partnership with Crocs as: “The most controversial collaboration I have worked on, which makes it all the more fun.” He added: “I enjoy taking risks and going to places other designers wouldn’t touch. Nowadays there are so many designer collaborations, it’s very important to me that my partnerships stand out and mean something.”

The joint design project is the latest of several that the fashion designer and shoe brand have worked on together. Previous collaborations include a marbled and gem-encrusted design that Kane debuted during his SS’17 Womenswear collection, and a collection of Christopher Kane-designed tiger graphic clogs featuring exclusive adornments, which are currently on sale in Crocs stores globally. — AFP-Relaxnews

Rhinestone-encrusted Crocs Swiftwater Sandal in black at Christopher Kane’s London Fashion Week show in London September 19, 2017. — AFP pic