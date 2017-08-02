Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Christopher Kane goes wild for Crocs with tiger print collaboration

Wednesday August 2, 2017
11:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: These Asian talents will compete on Michael Bolton’s new reality showThe Edit: These Asian talents will compete on Michael Bolton’s new reality show

The Edit: Why this just might convince you to plan a tour of PolynesiaThe Edit: Why this just might convince you to plan a tour of Polynesia

Retired military officers slam Trump’s transgender banRetired military officers slam Trump’s transgender ban

What independent cafes do to stay afloat in tough timesWhat independent cafes do to stay afloat in tough times

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The new Clogs by Christopher Kane for Crocs have a tiger-print finish. — AFP picThe new Clogs by Christopher Kane for Crocs have a tiger-print finish. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 2 — After a first successful collaboration for the spring/summer 2017 season, the Crocs footwear brand and Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane have renewed their partnership with a new collaboration based on the brand’s iconic Clog. Here, this classic Crocs model comes finished in a tiger-print motif in several colours.

For several seasons, collaborations between fashion houses (or designers) and ready-to-wear brands have been coming thick and fast, bringing exceptional creations to the high street at a lower than usual price. Fall should once again bring its share of affordable luxury designs, including this new collaboration between Crocs and Christopher Kane.

The Scottish fashion designer caused a surprising sensation in September 2016 when he revealed a series of Clogs — the iconic Crocs shoes — at his spring/summer 2017 catwalk show. Often considered functional rather than aesthetically pleasing, the moulded plastic shoes were turned into a genuine fashion accessory.

A few months later, Christopher Kane and Crocs returned with a new collection — another limited edition — inspired by the designer’s pre-fall 2017 collection fashion show. For this latest collab, the Clogs get a tiger-print finish and come embellished with various decorative items (an ostrich feather, floral Jibbitz accessories and the letter “K”).

Several colours are available: Honey Tiger Clogs in honey yellow, Avocado Tiger Clogs in avocado green, Ochre Tiger Clogs in a deep red shade and Black Tiger Clogs.

The new collection is available in selected stores and online for a limited period only, priced from €69.99 (RM354.43). — AFP-Relaxnews

The new Clogs from the Christopher Kane and Crocs collaboration. — AFP picThe new Clogs from the Christopher Kane and Crocs collaboration. — AFP pic

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline