Christopher Kane goes wild for Crocs with tiger print collaboration

The new Clogs by Christopher Kane for Crocs have a tiger-print finish. — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 2 — After a first successful collaboration for the spring/summer 2017 season, the Crocs footwear brand and Scottish fashion designer Christopher Kane have renewed their partnership with a new collaboration based on the brand’s iconic Clog. Here, this classic Crocs model comes finished in a tiger-print motif in several colours.

For several seasons, collaborations between fashion houses (or designers) and ready-to-wear brands have been coming thick and fast, bringing exceptional creations to the high street at a lower than usual price. Fall should once again bring its share of affordable luxury designs, including this new collaboration between Crocs and Christopher Kane.

The Scottish fashion designer caused a surprising sensation in September 2016 when he revealed a series of Clogs — the iconic Crocs shoes — at his spring/summer 2017 catwalk show. Often considered functional rather than aesthetically pleasing, the moulded plastic shoes were turned into a genuine fashion accessory.

A few months later, Christopher Kane and Crocs returned with a new collection — another limited edition — inspired by the designer’s pre-fall 2017 collection fashion show. For this latest collab, the Clogs get a tiger-print finish and come embellished with various decorative items (an ostrich feather, floral Jibbitz accessories and the letter “K”).

Several colours are available: Honey Tiger Clogs in honey yellow, Avocado Tiger Clogs in avocado green, Ochre Tiger Clogs in a deep red shade and Black Tiger Clogs.

The new collection is available in selected stores and online for a limited period only, priced from €69.99 (RM354.43). — AFP-Relaxnews

The new Clogs from the Christopher Kane and Crocs collaboration. — AFP pic