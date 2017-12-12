Christmas gift sets for fitness fans

Starter pack by Outdoor Voices. — Picture courtesy of Outdoor VoicesSAN FRANCISCO, Dec 12 — There are some essentials that everyone needs in their gym kit, and a sporty gift set is the perfect way to make sure the fitness fan in your life has everything for their workout.

Here we round up our selection of our favourite gift sets that contain workout must-haves to take you from warm up to cool down.

Outdoor Voices starter pack

The starter pack from Outdoor Voices makes a perfect stocking filler and a good introduction to the athleisure brand. Containing an OV "Doing Things" cap, a signature OV Tote to carry your kit in, and a BPA-free Nalgene water bottle, the pack will provide fitness fans with some gym kit essentials.

US$50 (RM204) Bra and leggings performance set by LNDR. — Picture courtesy of LNDR

LNDR bra and leggings performance set

LNDR's bra and leggings set provides a complete head-to-toe look in a striking navy, hot-pink, and red design. Made with the brand's seamless construction, the quick-drying, moisture-wicking stretch knit offers support as well as ease of movement, making it suitable for most workouts.

US$215 Mio Skincare's new gym kit. — Picture courtesy of Mio

Mio Skincare new gym kit

Post-workout Mio Skincare's new gym kit will help freshen you up and also ease tired, aching muscles. The duo contains the brand's Clean Slate Workout Swipes which will cleanse face and body of makeup, sweat and oil pre- or post-workout, while the Workout Wonder Gel can be used on the body to soothe aches and pains with a cooling cocktail of herbs and extracts.

US$29 Happy On The Inside Set by WelleCo. — Picture courtesy of Welle Co

Happy On The Inside set by WelleCo.

WellCo's popular alkalising greens supplement The Super Elixir is complemented with the brand's Nourishing Protein in the Happy On The Inside Set, to give a complete introduction to the WelleCo range. The shake-and-go Hydrator Bottle also means the supplements can also be taken with you to the gym so you can refuel the body straight after your workout.

US$139 — AFP-Relaxnews