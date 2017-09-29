Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Christie’s to auction rare large diamond in November

Friday September 29, 2017
Tools

A necklace suspending a 163.41-carat, D color, flawless, IIA type diamond, presented by de Grisogono, is displayed at a Christie's preview in Hong Kong September 28, 2017. — Reuters picA necklace suspending a 163.41-carat, D color, flawless, IIA type diamond, presented by de Grisogono, is displayed at a Christie's preview in Hong Kong September 28, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Sept 19 — A 163.41-carat flawless white diamond found last year in Angola will go to auction in Geneva on Nov 14, global auction house Christie's said yesterday.

“The largest stone that ever come up on the market before of this quality was 110 carats,” Francois Curiel, Christie's chairman for Europe and Asia, said at a showing of the diamond in Hong Kong.

“So this is a stone that is 50 per cent bigger than the previous one. It's an absolute rarity,” he said.

Discovered in February last year in eastern Angola, the 404.20-carat rough diamond was the largest ever found in the southern African country.

The D-colour, emerald-cut diamond, which can be detached from its white gold, diamond and emerald necklace, will be shown in London, Dubai and New York before going to auction in Geneva. — Reuters

