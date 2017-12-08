Christie Brinkley to launch makeup collection

Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley is about to launch her own makeup collection called ‘Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty’. — AFP picNEW YORK, Nov 8 — Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley is the latest celebrity to make a move on the colour cosmetics industry.

The star, who runs the successful “Christie Brinkley Authentic Skin Care” brand, is launching a makeup collection under the name “Christie Brinkley Authentic Beauty”. According to an announcement made on the brand’s Instagram account, the collection will include foundations, eye concealers, highlighters, lipsticks, “and more”. It will launch on February 8 on the shopping platform HSN.

“It was always my plan to add cosmetics, but my Instagram ladies kept asking me for help with their makeup,” Brinkley told WWD. She later elaborated on the makeup line’s colour palette, saying: “I have a narrative in my mind when I do my makeup... I want to look like sunset on the beach. That is what we were going for with these colours and shades.”

According to WWD, the collection will comprise 22 pieces, priced between US$13.95 (RM56.85) and US$27.95. It is estimated that the addition of a makeup line could rack up US$20 million in sales within its first year.

Brinkley is the latest in a series of high-profile fashion figures to release makeup collections, following in the footsteps of designer Victoria Beckham, who recently teamed up with Estee Lauder on her second beauty collection, and supermodel Gigi Hadid, who joined forces with Maybelline on her first cosmetics line back in October. Model Chrissy Teigen, reality TV star Kim Kardashian and singer have also put their own stamp on the industry this year. — AFP-Relaxnews