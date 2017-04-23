Choosing the best swimwear for 2017

The one-piece swimsuit returns with glamorous style for summer 2017. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 23 — With sunny days just around the corner, vacations are already in mind.

This year, like every year, scores of women will be hunting for the ultimate bathing suit to flatter their figure on the beach.

But finding the perfect swimsuit isn’t always easy. In fact, for some, it can be the most stressful part of planning a vacay wardrobe.

From this year’s trends to flattering cuts, here are a few tips to help you hit the beach with style and confidence.

Which style will flatter my chest?

Mother Nature may be unfair, but working with what you’ve got to pick flattering styles is the key to beach body confidence.

The simple truth is that not all swimsuit styles are flattering for all body shapes. The shape of your hips, waistline and chest can all be deciding factors when choosing a bathing suit or avoiding certain styles.

Bandeau shapes don’t suit all body types and are better avoided if you are small up top as they tend to highlight a small bust and flatten it out even more.

Big busts can rock bandeau shapes but look for underwired styles or adjustable straps for maximum support.

Balconette and deep V styles (particularly for one-pieces) are also perfect for flattering big busts. In contrast, smaller busts work well with push-up and halter-neck styles.

Leave hang-ups at home

The best option for swimsuit confidence is to leave body hang-ups at home and head off on vacay in a confident and carefree mood. Still, that’s easier said than done.

Some swimsuit style tips can help give confidence a boost with flattering choices.

Anyone who’s self-conscious about their tummy can opt for high-waist bottoms which sit on the hips, flatten the stomach and smooth out any bumps.

If you’re not happy with the size of your derrière, choose low-rise or boy short styles.

The glamorous one-piece, which has been back in fashion for several seasons now, is also a good solution for covering up any “imperfections.”

This year’s trends

Although summer swimwear trends have evolved for 2017, nature remains a key inspiration.

Whether in colours or motifs, the plant world is celebrated with lots of flowers in neutral and natural shades (beige, green, bronze, brown, white, sand).

Pastel colours are also big for summer 2017 (pink, blue, green), as well as bright, vibrant shades (orange, lemon yellow, hot pink), channeling summer vibes.

The one-piece bathing suit, previously updated and revamped for the past few seasons, takes centre stage once again this summer.

This year’s styles bring high-glam details, like frills and other flouncy details to flatter small chests or trikini styles for a sportier look.

Spots, stripes, flowers, and ethnic and geometric prints remain the star patterns of this year’s swimwear. — AFP-Relaxnews