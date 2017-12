Choir boys eat ghost peppers before performance, because sure why not (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Dec 18 — Famed for his pepper-eating exploits, YouTuber Chili Klaus is back at it again.

In his latest experiment, Klaus has Denmark’s Herning Boys Choir down ghost peppers before launching into a rendition of O Come, All Ye Faithful.

Things get real for the choirists.They sound angelic during the pepper-free run, but once the heat hits — that’s over a million Scoville units in your mouth — cue the coughing fits, tears and all-round general despair.

Boy at the bottom right hand corner, we feel you, man.