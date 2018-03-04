Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Chloe takes fashion back to the 70s in Paris (VIDEO)

Sunday March 4, 2018
09:56 AM GMT+8

PARIS, March 4 ― With its patterned blouses and big collars Chloe's latest Autumn/Winter collection took Paris Fashion Week back to the seventies on Thursday (March 1).

Brown prints and plunging necklines were given an edge of street style, accessorised with chunky chains, and a silky neglige was roughed up with a hooded bomber jacket.

Model of the moment Kaia Gerber, 16, starred in the show even though she was born the century after much of the inspiration for Natacha Ramsay-Levi's second collection.

Paris Fashion Week runs until March 6. ― Reuters

A screenshot of Chloe’s latest Autumn/Winter collection. ― Reuters picA screenshot of Chloe’s latest Autumn/Winter collection. ― Reuters pic

