Chloe Moretz models for Coach’s latest collection

Chloe Moretz for Coach Spring 2017. ― AFP pic NEW YORK, Jan 19 ― Actress Chloe Moretz fronts the latest spring campaign for Coach, as the embodiment of “New York cool”.

Shot by Steven Meisel at Liberty State Park against the New York skyline, Moretz shows off the latest Swagger and Eddie bags in varying shades of pink and the Drifter bag in soft chalk.

A leather motorcycle jacket is paired with a floral-print dress, while semi-precious gems, rivets and python details adorn belts inspired by the Santa Fe region. ― AFP-Relaxnews