Chloe announces the opening of Maison Chloe in Paris

Models present creations by Chloe during the women’s Fall-Winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. — AFP pic

PARIS, May 4 — French luxury fashion house Chloé is set to open a five-storey temple dedicated to the brand’s history and culture.

According to Vogue France, the building will be located in the upscale 8th arrondissement of Paris, not far from Chloé headquarters. It will function as an exhibition space in which to display the works of artists who have collaborated with the brand, as well as a showroom and photo studio.

The fifth floor will be home to the brand’s archives, which stretch back to its founding in 1952 by Gaby Aghion.

For its first major event, Maison Chloé will pay homage to the legendary fashion photographer Guy Bourdin with an exhibition entitled “Femininities.”

The show will trace Bourdin’s photographs of models wearing Chloé that appeared on the pages of Vogue from the 1950s onwards.

Chloé called on curator Judith Clark to work on the exhibition, who explained to Vogue that she saw Maison Chloé as a museum: “I love the fact that in one room you will be able to explore the archival pieces, then those objects are re-imagined in the exhibition next door, leading to a gallery of extraordinary prints upstairs,” she said.

“The Chloé dress comes in and out of the story and the building itself begins to feel as though it’s experienced via Guy Bourdin’s distorting eye.”

Maison Chloé will open on July 2, to coincide with the beginning of haute couture fashion week in Paris. — AFP-Relaxnews