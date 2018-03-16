Chinese woman suffers stroke after using phone for 20 hours straight

The woman, who is recovering in hospital, still glued to her phone. ― Picture from 163.comBEIJING, March 16 ― If you are one of those who cannot take your eyes off your smartphone, this might change your mind.

A 47-year-old Chinese woman suffered from a stroke after using her mobile phone for 20 hours non-stop on a train journey.

The unnamed woman who was travelling from Henan Province in China to Guangzhou for work had multiple blood clots and had to undergo an emergency operation, Chinese news site Kanka News reported .

She fainted after alighting from the train and was rushed to The First Affiliated Hospital of Jinan University where a CAT scan detected blood clots in her brain.

During the three-hour operation, doctors said the blood clots measured approximately 2cm.

The hospital’s deputy head of the neurology department said the woman stayed in the same posture and position during her ride as the train was packed with passengers.

The woman was shocked to learn that her prolonged usage of her mobile phone caused a stroke, she told news outlets.

Her head was tilted to the right when she was using her mobile phone, putting significant pressure on her neck’s blood vessels.

She claimed she was in good health and had no medical problems.

As shocking as it may sound, doctors revealed there has been an increasing number of cases, particularly among younger patients, who suffered from the same condition.

They advised mobile phone users to practice good posture, take breaks and refrain from remaining in the same position.