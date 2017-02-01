Chinese villagers honour married women with ancient chicken ceremony

An ethnic ‘Kam’ man pulls a live chicken during a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters picGANTUAN VILLAGE, Feb 1 — A village in southwest China staged a traditional wedding ritual this week that pits ancient traditions against modern views on animal welfare in a fast changing country.

The ceremony held in the ethnic Kam minority village of Gantuan in Guizhou province is based on a tradition dating back some 500 years that was revived and modified in the 1990s for villagers and tourists.

“I feel a little nervous and a little happy,” Shi Litao, a 26-year-old bride wearing heavy layers of makeup and a colourful costume, said before the ceremony on the Chinese New Year.

The event, known locally as “steal the chicken at the drum tower”, involves young men competing to be the first to tear apart live birds carried on poles by new brides into the village centre.

In the Gallery

Ethnic ‘Kam’ women get ready for a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ethnic ‘Kam’ women take a selfie before a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ethnic ‘Kam’ women walk with a child as they carry poles with live chicken and ducks during a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



An ethnic ‘Kam’ man pulls a live chicken during a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



An ethnic ‘Kam’ man throws a duck during a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ethnic ‘Kam’ women and men take part in a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



An ethnic ‘Kam’ man touches the face of his bride during a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



An ethnic ‘Kam’ bride has her face covered in chicken blood during a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ethnic ‘Kam’ men stand after celebrating a traditional wedding ritual known as the ‘steal the chicken at the drum tower’ in the southwestern Chinese city of Congjiang, Guizhou province, February 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

It is rooted in the past when a bride was expected to marry a cousin, according to village chief Huang Xuexian.

If she wished to marry outside the family, her suitor and cousin would compete to be the first to bite off the head of a tethered chicken or duck and “win” the bride. This ritual was abandoned long ago as attitudes on marriage changed, said Huang.

“It was later that people realized this was not the correct way to marry. Now we have the freedom to marry whom we want,” he said.

In the 1990s, the village introduced a modified version of the ceremony that still involves young men tearing the live birds from the poles carried by the brides.

Huang defended the ceremony, saying there had been no public opposition to the annual event.

“This is our custom and this has never generated any controversy,” he said.

Pet ownership and better education on animal welfare have fuelled greater public sympathy for animal rights, activists say, but legal protection proposed in 2009 has not been implemented.

“China does not have a comprehensive law for ensuring the wellbeing of all animals or an anti-cruelty law for protecting animals,” said Peter Li, China policy advisor for Humane Society International. He blamed “business interests involved in animal exploitation such as bear farming.” — Reuters