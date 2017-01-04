How many obscenities can you spot in this Chinese state newspaper’s lewd word puzzle?

‘People’s Daily’ was left red-faced after its social media accounts posted this word puzzle that was full of obscenities. — Screengrab from RedditBEIJING, Jan 4 — Who would have thought that a word puzzle by the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper should come with an ‘adults only’ warning?

Well, take a closer look at the one you see above because this one should.

Chances are you’re going to spot words like “testicle,” “masturbate” and other words too lewd to republish.

People’s Daily was left red-faced after its Facebook and Twitter accounts posted this word puzzle that was full of obscenities.

“#NewYear2017 word puzzle just for fun: The first three words you see that might define your 2017. What do you see?” the post read.

According to the South China Morning Post, the puzzle first appeared online in the early hours of Monday morning, but was swiftly removed after readers trolled the newspaper for their oversight.

Comments ranged from “Who checked that this was suitable for publication? This sort of language should not be used by the national newspaper of China. So much for following government guidelines” to “This is awesome. Someone hates their job”.

The SCMP quoted a People’s Daily employee in the United States who helps run the organisation’s Facebook and Twitter accounts as saying the puzzle was posted by one of the online editors who did not examine it carefully.

“There are countless ways to combine letters in the picture,” the unnamed source said.

“We cannot combine all the words in the puzzle and see whether it contains improper words before we post it because our time is rather limited.”

As they say, you can delete a tweet but screenshots are forever, and the image above came courtesy of a Reddit user with the handle ‘intransitiverb.’