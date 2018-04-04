Chinese medical students honour body donors for Qing Ming festival

This photo taken on April 1, 2018 shows a student laying flower in front of an epitaph as she pays her respects to body donors ahead of the annual Qing Ming festival at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province. — AFP pic

BEIJING, April 4 — Chinese medical students in white gowns held white chrysanthemums at a memorial for their “silent teachers” — people who donated their bodies to science — ahead of the annual ‘Tomb Sweeping Day’ honouring the dead.

In the Gallery

A woman burns paper money in front of a gravestone of her deceased relative ahead of China’s Qing Ming festival in Huaian, Jiangsu province April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



People gather around a grave as a woman cleans the gravestone at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qing Ming festival in Beijing April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



A man applies fresh paint to the inscription at a gravestone at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qing Ming festival in Beijing April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



A woman cleans a gravestone at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qing Ming festival in Beijing April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



A man places a bottle of Baijiu liquor at a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qing Ming festival in Beijing April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qing Ming festival in Beijing April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



Various paper model items are displayed at a store for buyers to burn for their ancestors, ahead of Qing Ming festival or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hong Kong April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



Fake money is scattered at a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qing Ming festival in Beijing April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



People tend to a grave at Babaoshan Cemetery ahead of Qing Ming festival in Beijing April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic



Paper model houses are displayed at a store for buyers to burn for their ancestors, ahead of Qing Ming festival or Tomb Sweeping Day in Hong Kong April 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

During the Qing Ming festival, Chinese people traditionally tend the graves of their departed loved ones, burning paper offerings to honour them and bring them comfort in the afterlife.

Lilies or chrysanthemums — flowers associated with death — are often placed on graves during the festival that will fall tomorrow this year.

On Monday, the medical students at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou in eastern China held the flowers at a memorial for body donors.

Cultural norms that dictate a deceased person’s body should remain intact and lack of awareness about body donation have left China’s medical schools scrambling to find cadavers needed for anatomy lessons.

Several medical schools across the country have started organising memorial events for body donors before Qing Ming to create awareness about the need for voluntary donations. — AFP