Chinese landscapes at the Met in ‘Streams and Mountains without End’

‘The Qianlong Emperor's Southern Inspection Tour’ by Xu Yang (active c.1750–after 1776). — AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 23 — Over 120 Chinese landscapes will be showcased in three rotations as part of the upcoming exhibition “Streams and Mountains without End: Landscape Traditions of China” at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, from August 26, 2017 through January 6, 2019.

Divided into three rotations (August 26, 2017 — January 7, 2018, January 19 — August 5, 2018, August 18 -January 6, 2019), the Met’s “Streams and Mountains without End” will focus on landscape paintings, although textiles, ceramics, bamboo carvings, and other relevant decorative objects will be included.

The layout of the exhibition will see the paintings separated into thematic groups, designed to help reveal the vital symbolism behind artistic decisions. For instance, the image of a simple mountain dwelling is revealed to be the villa of the artist’s friend, a symbolic gesture representing the wish for a good retirement.

Each group of artworks will be introduced by a quotation from classical Chinese painting theory, underscoring the importance of tradition and technique in ancient Chinese landscape art.

Anticipated highlights of the exhibition include a handscroll entitled “Two Landscapes Inspired by the Poetry of Du Fu” from the Song dynasty (960-1279) attributed to Sima Huai (circa 1131-62), a rare example of early literati (scholarly) art.

The unattributed “The Four Seasons” (15th century) and “Fantastic Scenery in the Human Realm” by Wen Boren (1571) handscrolls are also some of the exhibition’s standout pieces, as well as two landscapes from the Qing dynasty court: “Ten Thousand Miles along the Yellow River” (circa 1690-1722) and the “The Qianlong Emperor’s Southern Inspection Tour” (1771) by Xu Yang. The majority of the exhibition’s artwork comes from the Met’s own collection, with a dozen landscapes on loan.

“Streams and Mountains without End: Landscape Traditions of China” will be exhibited at The Met Fifth Avenue in Galleries 210-216. — AFP-Relaxnews