China dad offers reward, pleads for return of stolen phone with dead baby’s pictures

A handout pic of Tian’s daughter seen with a teddy bear. Tian is offering a reward for the return of the phone with pictures of his late daughter. — Pictures via WeiboBEIJING, Feb 9 — A man with the surname Tian in central China has offered a reward of 2,000 yuan (RM1,293) for the return of a stolen phone that contains thousands of pictures of their late infant daughter who died on February 1, according to South China Morning Post.

Tian, from Wuhan, Hubei province in China, posted on his Weibo account on Tuesday asking for help to recover his wife’s stolen mobile phone, which was taken by a pick-pocket on the same day their eight-month-old daughter died from leukaemia.

The hospital where Tian’s daughter was warded, Tongji Hospital of Tongji Medical College in Hankou, said it checked surveillance camera footage taken in the ward, but found nothing suspicious.

“After battling leukaemia for 111 days, my beloved daughter decided to leave me and her mother behind,” Tian wrote in his Weibo post, pleading for netizens to help his cause.

Tian said his daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia when she was four months old and died of a haemorrhage after her condition deteriorated four months later.

His heartfelt post has gone viral, with many sharing his story in the hopes that he and his wife will be able to recover the precious photos of their late child.

A handout picture of Tian’s wife carrying their daughter. — Picture via Weibo