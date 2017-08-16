Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Chimpanzees can understand rock paper scissors, study finds (VIDEO)

Wednesday August 16, 2017
09:36 PM GMT+8

Tools

The chimpanzee's performance was comparable to that of a four-year-old child, however, the primate took longer to grasp the game than the children. — Reuters video screengrabThe chimpanzee's performance was comparable to that of a four-year-old child, however, the primate took longer to grasp the game than the children. — Reuters video screengrabKYOTO, Aug 16 — Chimpanzees are capable of understanding the rock-paper-scissors game, Japanese primatologists discovered on August 10th. An experiment at the Primate Research Institute at Kyoto University in Japan, showed the chimpanzee repeatedly choosing the winning hand sign in the game, in exchange for treats.

The study was aimed to investigate whether chimpanzees could learn a transverse patterns by being trained in the rules of rock-paper-scissors game in which paper beats rock, rock beats scissors, and scissors beats paper.

The chimpanzee's performance was comparable to that of a four-year-old child, however, the primate took longer to grasp the game than the children, local media reports. — Reuters

