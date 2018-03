Chicago River turns green for St Patrick’s Day (VIDEO)

CHICAGO, March 18 — In an annual tradition dating back to the 1960's, the Chicago River was dyed green yesterday to kick off St Patrick's Day celebrations across the city.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators turned out for the yearly event.

This year, organisers decided to dye the river for an extra block.

A St Patrick's Day parade will follow the dyeing. — Reuters Paradegoers watch the St Patrick's Day parade in New York March 17, 2017. — Reuters pic