Chiara Ferragni is Lancome’s newest muse

Chiara Ferragni is Lancome's new muse. — AFP picPARIS, March 9 — Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni has landed herself a major new beauty job, as the latest Lancôme muse.

The French beauty brand has teamed up with the multitalented Italian social media star, entrepreneur and designer in a partnership that will apparently see the duo launch several projects throughout the year.

Ferragni spoke of her excitement at landing the new position in a statement, admitting that she has been a fan of the Lancôme brand since she was a young girl. “The perfume, Trésor, has been the scent of my teenager years.” She confided, adding: “I am proud through my ventures and influence, Lancôme entrusted me with this role of muse.” Naturally, she also took to Instagram to share the good news with her 11.8 million followers, posing with a huge bunch of pink roses from the brand.

“Collaborating with Chiara Ferragni symbolises our willingness to inspire young women with relatable models,” said Francoise Lehmann, General manager of Lancome International. “Chiara’s international aura makes a role model position aligned with the values of strength and modernity Lancome holds dear. We are proud to collaborate with this inspiring, radiant, influent woman, a subtle combination of chic and smarts, to reaffirm that, happiness is the best shape beauty can take.”

The move is the latest major venture for Ferragni, who first shot to fame thanks to her hit lifestyle blog The Blonde Salad, which she launched in October 2009, before going on to create her TBS Crew media outlet in 2012. This January, she was unveiled as the ambassador for the Milan-based jewellery brand Pomellato, while last year saw her snapped up for collaborative design projects with Tod’s, Intimissimi and Repetto. Her business interests also include manning her own fashion line, The Chiara Ferragni Collection, which celebrated the opening of its first three flagship stores in Milan, Shanghai and Chengdu in 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews