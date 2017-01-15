Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 3:25 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Chevrolet’s life-sized Lego Batmobile is a thing of beauty (VIDEO)

Sunday January 15, 2017
12:30 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet unveils life-sized Lego BatmobileThe Edit: Chevrolet unveils life-sized Lego Batmobile

ProjekMMO: Faye Kusairi tidak halang kekasih jumpa anakProjekMMO: Faye Kusairi tidak halang kekasih jumpa anak

The Edit: ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ to close after 146 yearsThe Edit: ‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ to close after 146 years

Must-try Sabah delicacies that make the locals droolMust-try Sabah delicacies that make the locals drool

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

It took 222 hours to bring the Dark Knight’s ride to life, using more than 340,000 Lego plastic bricks! — Picture courtesy of ChevroletIt took 222 hours to bring the Dark Knight’s ride to life, using more than 340,000 Lego plastic bricks! — Picture courtesy of ChevroletNEW YORK, Jan 15 — With The Lego Batman Movie just around the corner, Lego has teamed up with Chevrolet to build a badass, life-sized version of the Batmobile you’ll see in the upcoming movie.

Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Batmobile measures 17 feet long, nine feet wide and almost seven feet tall. And check this out — it took 222 hours to bring the Dark Knight’s ride to life, using more than 340,000 Lego plastic bricks!

Weighing in at a whopping 1,700 pounds, Chevrolet’s take on the Batmobile also features an internal frame made from square tube aluminum, to ensure that it doesn’t collapse under its own weight.  

Too bad this baby’s not for sale.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline