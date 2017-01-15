Chevrolet’s life-sized Lego Batmobile is a thing of beauty (VIDEO)

It took 222 hours to bring the Dark Knight’s ride to life, using more than 340,000 Lego plastic bricks! — Picture courtesy of ChevroletNEW YORK, Jan 15 — With The Lego Batman Movie just around the corner, Lego has teamed up with Chevrolet to build a badass, life-sized version of the Batmobile you’ll see in the upcoming movie.

Unveiled at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, the Batmobile measures 17 feet long, nine feet wide and almost seven feet tall. And check this out — it took 222 hours to bring the Dark Knight’s ride to life, using more than 340,000 Lego plastic bricks!

Weighing in at a whopping 1,700 pounds, Chevrolet’s take on the Batmobile also features an internal frame made from square tube aluminum, to ensure that it doesn’t collapse under its own weight.

Too bad this baby’s not for sale.