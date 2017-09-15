Cher and Future meet for the first time for GAP’s fall campaign (VIDEO)

Cher and Future’s full campaign will launch on September 18. — Handout via AFPNEW YORK, Sept 15 — Pop icon Cher has joined up with the rapper Future to star in the new GAP Fall 2017 campaign.

The duo, who had never met before filming the TV ad, perform a unique rendition of Sly and the Family Stone’s Everyday People together as the latest instalment of the retailer’s ‘Meet Me in the Gap’ campaign, which aims to encourage people to explore their similarities rather than their differences. Led by Director X, the stars harmonise and modernise the classic track against a stark white background that symbolises ‘the gap.’ The unusual pairing is the latest in the campaign, which launched back in July.

“I love the idea of ‘Meet Me in the Gap’ because it’s easy to have common ground if you are really open and curious to people from different cultures,” said Cher in a statement. “I didn’t know who Future was before this but I knew it would be so fun to work with someone who is completely unlike me, and who is young, really talented and striving.”

The rapper added: “There was a great dynamic when working with Cher and we felt like we were doing something so much bigger than the two of us.”

Cher and Future’s full campaign will launch on September 18, spanning television, outdoor, mobile, social, print, in-store and digital, as well as a special Spotify channel featuring a ‘Meet me in the Gap’ mashup playlist. — AFP-Relaxnews