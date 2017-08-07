Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Cheerful revellers celebrate ‘Monsoon Holi’ Hindu festival in Madrid (VIDEO)

Monday August 7, 2017
09:51 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Adele hosts ‘Despicable Me 3’ screening for Grenfell Tower survivorsThe Edit: Adele hosts ‘Despicable Me 3’ screening for Grenfell Tower survivors

The Edit: Watch the intense first trailer for real-life hostage drama ‘6 Days’The Edit: Watch the intense first trailer for real-life hostage drama ‘6 Days’

The Edit: How Apple is winning the fitness warThe Edit: How Apple is winning the fitness war

Conte angered by refereeing decisionsConte angered by refereeing decisions

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

MADRID, Aug 7 — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday (August 5) to celebrate the Hindu festival of the ‘Monsoon Holi’ in Madrid.

Cheerful revellers threw for hours colour powder and sprayed water ending up with multicolour attires and enjoyed dancing, jumping and cheering with the Indian culture concerts that the festival included.

The Monsoon Holi festival coincided with the local parties of San Cayetano and took place at Madrid’s ethnical neighbourhood of Lavapies, in the centre of the Spanish capital.

During the fifth month of the Hindu calendar ‘Sawan’, or monsoon, devotees offer prayers to the god of destruction seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for peace and prosperity. — Reuters

Cheerful revellers threw for hours colour powder and sprayed water ending up with multicolour attires and enjoyed dancing, jumping and cheering with the Indian culture concerts that the festival included. — Screen capture via Reuters videoCheerful revellers threw for hours colour powder and sprayed water ending up with multicolour attires and enjoyed dancing, jumping and cheering with the Indian culture concerts that the festival included. — Screen capture via Reuters video

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline