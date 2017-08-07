Cheerful revellers celebrate ‘Monsoon Holi’ Hindu festival in Madrid (VIDEO)

MADRID, Aug 7 — Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday (August 5) to celebrate the Hindu festival of the ‘Monsoon Holi’ in Madrid.

Cheerful revellers threw for hours colour powder and sprayed water ending up with multicolour attires and enjoyed dancing, jumping and cheering with the Indian culture concerts that the festival included.

The Monsoon Holi festival coincided with the local parties of San Cayetano and took place at Madrid’s ethnical neighbourhood of Lavapies, in the centre of the Spanish capital.

During the fifth month of the Hindu calendar ‘Sawan’, or monsoon, devotees offer prayers to the god of destruction seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings for peace and prosperity. — Reuters

