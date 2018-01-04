Charcoal: The beauty buzzword made for detoxing

The Mineralize Reset and Revive Charcoal Mask by MAC. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 4 — The arrival of January means that talk inevitably turns to detoxing, but when it comes to skincare, there is only one way to do it this year. Charcoal, the latest beauty buzzword, is fast becoming a mainstream beauty trend, thanks to a slew of new launches.

MAC

MAC’s Mineralize Total Detox collection is brand new for 2018, and it revolves wholly around charcoal. Consisting of a Reset and Revive Charcoal Mask, a Volcanic Ash Exfoliator and a Charged Water Charcoal Spray, the trio of skincare solutions aims to harness the detoxifying properties of charcoal for a clarified, energised complexion. (https://www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

Boscia

Charcoal products are usually dark in colour, but Boscia has put a twist on the trend with its new Luminizing Pink Charcoal Mask. The bright pink peel-off product aims to minimise the appearance of pores and remove dirt and impurities. (http://www.boscia.com)

Origins

Bamboo charcoal is the key ingredient in Origins’ new Clear Improvement cleanser, which claims to draw out deep-dwelling dirt and toxins from the skin. The cleanser comes in a powder form which transforms into a creamy texture upon contact with water. (https://www.origins.com)

Blaq

If you want to reap the benefits of a charcoal-infused skincare routine without much effort, then check out Blaq’s Dual Sided Charcoal Wipes, which are enriched with activated charcoal on for a deep cleanse. The masks also double up as effective exfoliating products. (https://blaq.co)

Lavanila

Have you ever considered the need to detox your armpits? If so, Lavanila has the answer, in the form of its ‘Healthy Underarm Detox Mask’. Powered by active charcoal, the mask features all-natural ingredients designed to rid the area of the “buildup and impurities” that it claims can occur when transitioning to natural deodorant products. (https://www.sephora.com) — AFP-Relaxnews