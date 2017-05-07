Channel old-school glamour with three hot hairstyles for Cannes 2017

A hair twist by Dessange Paris for the 2017 Cannes film festival. — Picture by Dessange Paris via AFPCANNES, May 7 — From slicked-back locks and side braids to chignons and high-glam blow-dries, which hairstyles will be all the rage on the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 17 to 28? This year, official Festival partner Dessange Paris is celebrating the glamorous world of the movies by channelling classic styles from icons of the big screen.

An official partner of the Cannes Film Festival for more than three decades, Dessange Paris heads to the French Rivera town each year to style hair for a host of big screen stars, wowing the waiting crowds and photographers as they walk the famous Palais des Festivals steps. For this 70th edition of the Festival, Dessange is channelling several trends that ooze glamor, each echoing the signature styles of big-screen icons. Here are three of this year’s hottest looks for the Cannes red carpet.

The low chignon à la Marion Cotillard

Sweeping hair away from the face in a chic, glamorous style with a romantic twist, the low chignon is definitely in the spirit of the Cannes Film Festival. Stéphane Forlay, studio stylist for Dessange, has devised a new take on the look, slicking back hair and working the style while still wet, adding an original twist. “I twist several strands of hair from the lengths with wax and fix them one by one at the base of the ponytail,” explains the stylist. This brings volume and buoyancy to the look.

High-volume blow-dry à la Hedy Lamarr

Sophisticated style is sure to be on the agenda for this 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, including one of most glamorous trends — the silky high-volume blow dry — creating an impression of movement. Sonia Duchaussoy, studio stylist for Dessange, is updating the big-hair look by creating waves around the face with a wide curling iron. This style does, however, require a lot of work and a certain level of skill. “You have to texturise hair from root to lengths to tips. Hair is dried with the head upside down with a large round brush and a hairdryer on medium heat,” explains the Dessange expert.

The twist à la Grace Kelly

Fashion icon and cinema star Grace Kelly perfectly embodies this retro style, which is updated to create another modern classic for Cannes 2017. It may be an updo, but this style keeps hair low, showing off the face and highlighting features with a twisted vintage-style roll, channelling masculine and feminine vibes, glamour and the height of chic. “From a post-war style, this updo is subtly twisted around the face and fixed in place at the nape of the neck,” explains Dessange studio stylist Claudia Zocco. — AFP-Relaxnews