Chanel to show next cruise collection in Paris

Thursday December 22, 2016
10:17 PM GMT+8

Chanel and creative director Karl Lagerfeld kept its latest show in the French capital, staging shows for the Métiers d'Art collection at the recently reopened Ritz Paris. — File picChanel and creative director Karl Lagerfeld kept its latest show in the French capital, staging shows for the Métiers d'Art collection at the recently reopened Ritz Paris. — File picPARIS, Dec 22 — Chanel has confirmed that the next cruise collection from the design house will be shown in Paris reports WWD.

May 3 has also been confirmed as the date of the show, although a venue has yet to be announced.

The cruise collection has recently been shown outside of Paris in Seoul and Havana, with the Métiers d'Art collection travelling to Dallas, Edinburgh and Salzburg in the past.

However Chanel and creative director Karl Lagerfeld kept its latest show in the French capital, staging shows for the Métiers d'Art collection at the recently reopened Ritz Paris.

Other European design houses are also choosing to take their collections on the road, with Max Mara recently taking its pre-fall and a one-off capsule range to Shanghai and Dior confirming on Tuesday that it will be showing its own cruise collection in Los Angeles on May 11. — AFP-Relaxnews

