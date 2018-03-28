Chanel presents Coco Beach collection of swim and beach essentials

A beachwear look from the Chanel spring/summer 2018 catwalk show Paris, October 3, 2017. — AFP picPARIS, March 28 — As the summer season approaches, the French luxury label has lifted the lid on a new ready-to-wear apparel and accessories line for the beach and the seaside. The "Coco Beach" collection will go on sale in selected Chanel stores from June.

Chanel creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, presents a new beachwear collection, nodding to the favorite beach resorts of the label's founder, Gabrielle Chanel, and saluting her love of the seaside and life in the great outdoors. It's also another way for the French label to meet the needs of its customers, who frequent the world's chicest seaside destinations each year.

With vacationers in mind, Chanel — which has many stores in seaside locations, including a pop-up store in Saint-Tropez, France each summer — this week launched a new collection of beachwear and swimwear with a modern and sporty vibe.

The Chanel Coco Beach collection includes swimsuits and bikinis, lightweight dresses, shorts and Breton-striped tops, belted at the waist. There's also a selection of accessories, including bags, camera cases, pouches and colorful espadrilles.

The capsule will only be sold in selected stores worldwide, including Saint-Tropez, Monaco, Cannes, Nice, Barcelona, Capri, Palm Beach, Santa Fe, Honolulu and Dubai, from mid-June to September. Additional sales points are expected in Australia, Brazil, Japan and China. — AFP-Relaxnews