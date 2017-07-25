Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Chambre Syndicale’s provisional schedule for women’s Paris Fashion Week

Tuesday July 25, 2017
08:34 AM GMT+8

The Chambre Syndicale has released a temporary schedule for the upcoming women's Paris Fashion Week. — Peter Hermus/Istock.com/AFP picThe Chambre Syndicale has released a temporary schedule for the upcoming women's Paris Fashion Week. — Peter Hermus/Istock.com/AFP picPARIS, July 25 — France's Chambre Syndicale has released a temporary schedule for the upcoming women's Paris Fashion Week, unveiling several new acts.

According to the latest ready-to-wear calendar, Christian Dior will figure among the opening acts, presenting at 2.30pm on the first day (September 26), followed by Victoria/Tomas, Anrealage, Koche, Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, and Y/Project.

Lanvin will follow the next day at noon, showcasing its first collection helmed by its new creative director, Olivier Lapidus; preceded by Maison Mariela at 11am, and Lacoste — who will be shifting to Paris from New York to celebrate its 85th anniversary — at 10am, marking the brand's first women's runway show in Paris.

Thom Browne and Joseph Altuzarra will also join the ranks of fresh brands joining the Paris runway from New York, with Browne — who already presents his men's shows in Paris — listed among the closing acts confirmed for October 3; with Altuzarra to show on September 30.

Other highlights and highly-anticipated appearances on the calendar include Chloé — presenting its first collection under the house's new creative director Natacha Ramsay-Levi, with present two consecutive shows on the morning of September 28 — and Givenchy, returning to the calendar for its first show under Clare Waight Keller, slated for October 1 (via WWD).

Wendy Jim and Victoria/Tomas, will also be making their catwalk debuts. — AFP-Relaxnews

