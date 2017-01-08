CES 2017: Fitness footwear gets even smarter

Zhor-Tech’s smart shoes track activity and help prevent injury thanks to their adaptive cushioning. — Handout via AFPLAS VEGAS, Jan 8 — With this year’s Consumer Electronics Show 2017 currently taking place in Las Vegas through January 8, we round up our pick of the smartest footwear being showcased at the event to help you give your sports performance a boost.

Sensoria Sock 2.0

Good news for runners, Sensoria is updating its existing smart fitness sock with a new Sensoria Sock 2.0 to offer even more data on your running performance.

Three textile sensors have been positioned under the bottom of the foot to detect foot pressure, and not only track how far you run, but how well you run.

The upgraded socks will provide metrics on cadence, foot landing and and impact forces exerted by the runner, and when connected to the new Sensoria Run 2.0 app users will also receive tips and advice from Sensoria’s artificial intelligence coach, Mara, on how to run farther, faster and healthier.

Two times lighter than the brand’s current offering, the upgraded socks are made of antibacterial, anti-blistering and sweat wicking material to keep you comfortable during your workout, with the pressure sensors also now even better protected from sweat and water to make them even more accurate than before.

The new smart shoes from Zhor-Tech not only accurately track steps, distance and calories, but also help prevent injury thanks to their adaptive cushioning.

By measuring shock absorption the shoes will tell runners when the cushioning is decreasing and therefore when injuries are more likely, as well as alerting users to when their shoes need replacing,

The shoes will also monitor your posture and fatigue, also helping to prevent injury, and as an added bonus, smart heating technology will enable you to keep your feet toasty and warm by setting the desired temperature of the shoes from your smartphone

Already revealed ahead of CES, Under Armour’s new SpeedForm running shoes are still generating a lot of excitement as many look forward to seeing the shoes showcased at the event.

Featuring Under Armour’s Record-Equipped technology, the new smart shoes will track, analyse and record all your running data to provide feedback on how to improve performance, and are also the first smart shoes to use a jump test — Under Armour call it the Jump Around — to see how intensely you run.

The shoes have also been designed to be ultra-cushioned and ultra-comfortable, providing the support and stability required for every run.

Salted Venture are showcasing their IOFIT smart golf shoes at this year’s CES event, designed to analyse and improve your swing.

By using a sensor the shoes provide real-time feedback on the wearer’s centre of gravity and balance for each swing, which can then be displayed on IOFIT’s mobile app.

Golfers can then share this data with their coach, compare it to data from professional golfers and then use it to their own golf improve swing and performance. — AFP-Relaxnews