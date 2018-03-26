Cerruti 1881 goes back to roots with ‘Essentiel’ men’s fragrance

'Cerruti 1881 Essentiel' Eau de Toilette by Cerruti 1881. — Picture courtesy of Cerruti 1881MILAN, March 26 — The Italian label has a new men's Eau de Toilette in store for spring 2018, called “Cerruti 1881 Essentiel.” Channelling slow life and la dolce vita, the fragrance sees the luxury label return to its roots, celebrating natural elegance and life's simple pleasures.

As well as the quality and refined nature of its collections, which helped establish its reputation, the Cerruti label is associated with its celebration of elegance and the Italian way of life. With its latest men's scent, the brand goes back to its roots, delivering a fragrance that embodies a leisurely pace of life, inspired by nature and authenticity.

The fragrance is designed by perfumer Sonia Constant, who also created scents such as Valentino's “Donna” and Tom Ford's “Noir pour Femme.” For this new Eau de Toilette, the perfumer was notably inspired by a day in Tuscany, with its sunlight-steeped scenery and many Mediterranean odors.

The fragrance opens with top notes of citrus, mandarin, grapefruit and bergamot, followed by middle notes of pink pepper, Artemisia and basil. The base brings more sensual and masculine notes of cedar, vetiver and oakmoss.

“Cerruti 1881 Essentiel” Eau de Toilette is due out from April 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews