Cereal, drinks companies often overlook risk of forced labour in sugarcane, study claims

Sugarcane is often harvested by rural migrant workers with machetes who work long hours for low wages in hazardous conditions. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 30 — Food and beverage companies face the risk of forced labour in countries where they obtain sugarcane but most fall short in efforts to tackle the problem that threatens millions of workers, according to a study released yesterday.

Most of 10 companies studied offered only limited details of how they assess and monitor risks of forced labour in specific countries, and most of grievance procedures for workers are weak, said KnowTheChain (KTC), a partnership founded by US-based Humanity United.

Sugarcane, a major agricultural commodity, can be found in a list of household foods and beverages from cereals to sauces and is often harvested by rural migrant workers with machetes who work long hours for low wages in hazardous conditions.

KTC said there is often little law enforcement and those workers are vulnerable to becoming victims of forced labour, especially by recruiters who deceive them about work and wages in other regions or countries.

“It is possible that the sugar in the cereal you ate for breakfast or the soda you drank at lunch was produced with forced labour,” said Kilian Moote, KnowTheChain project director, in a statement.

“Agricultural workers, particularly migrants, are at most risk of abuse.”

Sugarcane produced by forced labour has been found in Bolivia, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Myanmar and Pakistan, according to a list published in 2016 by the US government.

Risk assessment?

Verite, a KTC partner, also found reports of debt bondage of sugarcane workers in India and found sugarcane workers in Guatemala at a high risk of trafficking.

Globally, about 21 million people are victims of forced labour, made to work for free after falling into debt or forced to work due to deception, coercion or threat of violence, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

In Brazil, the world’s largest producer of sugarcane, roughly a half million people work cutting the crop, according to industry statistics.

The companies studied were Coca-Cola Co., Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FEMSA), Monster Beverage Corp., PepsiCo Inc, The Hershey Co, Mondelēz International Inc, Nestlé SA, Archer Daniels Midland Co, Associated British Foods plc plc (ABF) and Wilmar International Ltd.

PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Nestlé and ABF were the only four companies to undertake forced labour risk assessments of sugarcane supply chains in specific countries, the study said.

Coca-Cola has committed to conduct 28 country-level studies on child labour, forced labour, and land rights for its sugar supply chains by 2020, it said.

Most companies were lacking in revealing details of their risk assessment, monitoring and grievance procedures, it said.

“Few companies disclose information explaining how they address forced labour risks in specific countries, and, where they do, the information is typically focused on understanding and assessing risks, with limited information on concrete follow-up steps,” the researchers said.

Asked for a response, a Coca-Cola spokesman said the company provided detailed information to KTC.

“We believe the report speaks for itself,” a spokesman said, citing Coca-Cola’s policies on human and workplace rights posted on its website.

Contacted by email, none of other nine companies responded immediately to requests for comment.

The study compared policies and practices and used a questionnaire, to which eight of the 10 companies responded. ADM supplied only limited answers and Monster Beverage, a US maker of energy drinks, did not respond, it said.

Coco-Cola, PepsiCo, and Nestlé listed the countries they sourced from most, while Hershey, Mondelēz, and Monster Beverage disclosed just one of their sugarcane-sourcing countries, it said.

ADM and Monster Beverage disclosed nothing about if or how they monitor working conditions in their sugarcane supply chains, it said. — Thomson Reuters Foundation