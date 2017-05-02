Celebrities embrace avant-garde challenge at 2017 Met Gala

Singer Katy Perry arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, May 2 ― On a night when celebrities can let loose on their fashion choices, pop princesses and Hollywood actress took it up a notch in the avant-garde department at New York’s Met Gala today.

The 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute ball was themed “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between”, an homage to highly structured creations of the Japanese designer and her avant-garde label.

Pop singer Katy Perry, a co-chair of the ball, lived up to the theme’s challenge with a custom Maison Margiela “Artisanal” ensemble by John Galliano, an imperial red tulle dress and a veil embroidered with the word “Witness”.

Eric Wilson, fashion news director at InStyle, described this year’s theme as “extremely challenging” compared to years past and agreed that Perry’s outfit was courageously on point.

In the Gallery

Fashion designer Donatella Versace (left) and television personality Kylie Jenner arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Nicki Minaj arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actors Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



From left: Jenni Konner, Lena Dunham and Joe Jonas arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Kate Hudson arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Singer Selena Gomez arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Jennifer Lopez and guest arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Kate Bosworth (left) and fashion designer Tory Burch arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Rihanna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Serena Williams arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Model Bella Hadid arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Singer Madonna arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic



Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York May 2, 2017. ― Reuters pic

“I think she’s without a doubt the hit of the night so far,” Wilson said. “It’s very brave to wear something that disguises who you are so much on the red carpet.”

Rihanna was no slouch either, embodying Kawakubo’s penchant for dramatic silhouettes in a custom Comme des Garçons floral dress with cutouts and oversized ruffles. The singer earned the most mentions on social media, said Kellan Terry, an analyst at the social media monitoring company Brandwatch.

Happy singer Pharrell Williams in jeans and leather jacket, and star couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen in matching silver helped fashion maven and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour host the annual fundraising gala, which is sometimes referred to as “the Oscars of the East Coast.”

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went against the theme, sporting a white dress by Vivienne Westwood with no clutch, no jewellery and no Kanye West, her fashion-loving husband. Sister Kendall Jenner dared to be bare, wearing a sheer slip that left little to the imagination, both in front and back.

Donning a beige Ralph Lauren trench coat gown paired with big silver hoop earrings, actress Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws and turned heads. Tennis star Serena Williams also served up drama with a baby bump under her green Atelier Versace dress.

Actress Zoe Kravitz went with a strapless pink and black Oscar de la Renta gown with an off-the-shoulder train, receiving much praise on social media, where the hashtag #MetGala was top trending.

Wilson said an added plus to Kravitz’s dress is that it “looks comfortable.”

“Some of these pieces are gorgeous on the red carpet,” Wilson said. “But I’m assuming that a lot of these celebrities are going to be changing once they get through that door and sit down to dinner.” ― Reuters