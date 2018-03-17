Celebrating all things Irish

An Elvis impersonator entertains the crowd during the St Patrick’s Day celebration at Straits Quay. ― Pictures by Paul TohGEORGE TOWN, March 17 ― Celebrated worldwide with much gusto, St Patrick’s Day was also observed with much enthusiasm in Penang.

The highlight of the week-long festivities at Straits Quay, the venue for the fifth year running, was the parade where hundreds of local friends of the Irish joined the green “wave” in the days prior to the popular annual celebrations.

St Patrick’s Day falls on March 17.

It is to observe the death of the patron saint of Ireland and what started as a religious feast day in the 17th century has turned into festivals that celebrate Irish culture.

The parade was followed by a street party that lasted until late into the night.

It also comprised cultural societies, schools, clubs, dance troupes and all else Irish.

Green was the colour of the day.

Days earlier, the festivities started off with an Elvis impersonator at Healy Mac’s Irish Bar and Restaurant where revellers packed the joint listening to Elvis evergreen songs.

The next night was the St Patrick’s Ball at the E&O Hotel, which saw a glitzy gathering of the who’s who from the Penang Irish community and honoured guests from all parts of the country, including the Irish ambassador to Malaysia.

The penultimate day of the week-long fun and gaiety, which ended on March 11, saw a flurry of Irish related events that heightened the festivities planned out by the Penang Irish Association (PIA) helmed by Maggie Territt.

“After the huge success of last year’s St Patrick’s Festival, we are proud this year’s theme — ‘Sharing our Tradition Ceili agus Ceol’ — is focused on Irish traditions and music that have a huge impact all over the world,” said Territt.

Participants of the St Patrick Day’s fun run organised by the Penang Irish Association.“The Irish, who have travelled around the world and settled down, have shared and spread the Irish diaspora through these cultural heritage and traditions.

“Known for their musical ability, the Irish and their talented musicians with distinctive and intrinsic melodies have gained fame throughout the world and the theme ‘Ceili agus Ceol’ is Irish for party and music.”

Territt added that Newfoundland, a five-piece Irish contemporary band from southeast Ireland, was invited to perform at the festival.

The Irish Inspirational Dancers from Singapore were back again this year to stamp their presence in showcasing traditional dancing, which is a huge part of Irish tradition.

This group also showcased ceiili dancing in both demonstrations and workshops for the community.

Territt added that a big stage was set up at the promenade for musical and dance performances.

There were also prize-giving ceremonies for the 5km Warriors Events run and children’s colouring contest.

Other activities included face painting, an exhibition showcasing the Irish traditions of ceiili agus, mini expo of Irish history, sale of PIA’s book on Irish influences in Penang since 1794, leprechauns walkabout, a shamrock run, and a cooking demonstration by Territt herself.

A total of RM50,000 collected from the PIA’s Pink October breakfast fundraiser at the E&O, split equally each between Mount Miriam Cancer Hospital and The Penang Hospice.