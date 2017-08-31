Celebrate World Beard Day with the hottest facial hair products

Beardsmith Set by Simple Man. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Aug 31 ― World Beard Day rolls around again on September 2, and it’s not too late to get your facial hair looking its best. Here are some of the hottest hairy products to have hit the market recently.

Hair Elixir

Men, don’t think for a second that you have the monopoly on facial hair products -- earlier this month, body confidence activist and bearded dame Harnaam Kuar announced her debut ‘Hair Elixir’ in collaboration with Captain Fawcett. Containing four different base oils as well as aromatic essential oils, the elixir promises to nourish the hair and aid cuticle repair.

Beard Balm

Bearded model and gay icon Anthony Varrecchia recently launched his debut beauty products in the form of a beard oil and a beard balm. The balm is a Eucalyptus-scented styling product that is designed for shorter beards and promises to wash out easily without leaving any oily residue.

Beard Wash

Beards need washing too, you know! Check out S-Curl’s dedicated beard shampoo, which promises to cleanse, soften and condition your facial hair all at once, leaving it oil-free and shiny. It can also be used on the hair on your head.

Grooming Oil

Kiehl’s new Grooming Solutions Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil is designed to soothe dry itchy skin, as well as soften coarse hair, thanks to a combination of Pracaxi oil and essential oils.

Beardsmith Set

Once you’ve stocked up on the latest products then make sure you have the necessary tools to hand to shape your hair into beardy perfection. Simple Man’s Beardsmith Set includes a bamboo boar bristle brush and a beechwood comb for optimum styling results. ― AFP-Relaxnews