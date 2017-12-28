Catwalk hair inspiration for New Year’s Eve

Model Gigi Hadid with hair accessories at the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show. — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 28 — Stuck for ideas when it comes to styling your hair for New Year’s Eve? Look no further than the catwalk trends of 2017 for inspiration.

Nostalgic accessories

Playful, girlish hair accessories were huge news on the 2017 catwalks of all four major fashion cities. Schoolgirl hairstyles were a big trend, from the ribbons seen during the Fall/Winter 2017 shows at brands such as Tory Burch, to the oversized, decorative grips and barrettes that seemed to rule the Spring/Summer 2018 shows, championed by Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Simone Rocha and JW Anderson. Mansur Gavriel even brought back the scrunchie. To channel the trend for NYE, opt for a simple style with bold, playful embellishment — a pair of hair slides like these gold-plated ones from Jennifer Behr should do the trick. https://www.net-a-porter.com

Choppy bangs

The past 12 months have seen a slew of celebrities get bangs, but the movement started on the catwalk. The Spring/Summer 2018 shows saw short, spiky bangs at Prada and Masha Ma, tousled fringes at John Galliano uneven and quirky fringes that were pulled to one side at Tom Ford. If you don’t feel brave enough to go for the chop, then make like Fendi did and opt for clip-ins (teal and blue colorways are optional). Bellami Hair has multiple real-hair options. https://www.bellamihair.com

Centre part

Overall, the catwalk hair trends for 2017 were minimal, glossy, and sophisticated — a look that lends itself easily to NYE. There was a unanimous high fashion vote for the hair that was left loose with a centre part, with brands such as Victoria Beckham championing the sleek look for Fall/Winter 2017. Julien Macdonald, Bottega Veneta and Jason Wu were just some of the designers to pick up the mantle for Spring/Summer 2018, opting for polished blowouts with just a hint of volume. For tips on how to achieve the perfect at-home blowout, see beauty vlogger Alex Gaboury’s tutorial: https://youtu.be/UVqcckihsnE — AFP-Relaxnews