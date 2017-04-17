Last updated -- GMT+8

Catholics mark Easter in the Holy City (VIDEO)

Monday April 17, 2017
07:56 PM GMT+8

Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem shows the renovated Edicule of the Tomb of Jesus where his body is believed to have been laid. ― AFP picChurch of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem shows the renovated Edicule of the Tomb of Jesus where his body is believed to have been laid. ― AFP picJERUSALEM, April 17 — Catholics marked Easter Sunday with a mass led by the acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, at Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Hundreds of pilgrims came to the church in the Old City, for a mass to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Many Christians believe Jesus's body was buried at what became the site of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The congregation in the church sang hymns during the celebration.

The Easter week culminates on Easter Sunday when Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead, three days after being crucified. — Reuters

