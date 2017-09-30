Casio G-Shock and Eric Haze collaborate for 35th anniversary model

G-Shock and Eric Haze's 7th collaboration watch together, the Limited Edition GA700EH-1A. — Casio picNEW YORK, Sept 30 — Casio G-Shock is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a limited-edition men’s watch, created in collaboration with the artist and designer Eric Haze.

The GA700EH-1A features a brushstroke-inspired black and white color scheme, along with a signature star on the tip of the band, the date 2017 printed on the band loop, and an engraving of Haze’s logo on the back of the case.

It also comes with a super illuminator LED light, bold 3D black and white hands, and G-Shock technology of 200m water resistance and shock resistance. The model marks the seventh time the creative has teamed up with the Japanese watch brand on a special edition timepiece.

“This most recent design represents a style of brush painting I have been developing seriously over the last 5 years,” said Haze in a statement. “The beauty of the relationship Casio and I have developed for over 20 years now, is that they trust and allow me to follow a new direction for every project, which keeps the work fresh for both myself and the audience.”

New York artist Haze began his career as a street artist, gaining a reputation as one of the pioneers of hip-hop graphic design and street wear. His paintings have been exhibited in New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Paris.

G-Shock will celebrate its 35th birthday in April 2018, and has plenty of projects in the pipeline for the event, including the launch of a new limited-edition Big Bang Black collection this fall.

The GA700EH-1A will launch on October 1 at G-Shock retailers and online at www.gshock.com, priced at US$140. — AFP-Relaxnews