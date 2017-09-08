Carven pays homage to founder with seven new perfumes

The 'Paris-Seville' perfume by Carven. — Carven pic via AFPLONDON, Sept 8 — Bogart Group has announced the launch of an exclusive collection of seven new Carven fragrances to pay homage to Madame Carmen de Tommaso, who founded the house of Carven in 1945. After a preview sale in Selfridges in the United Kingdom, the new collection will be made available in the United States, Russia, Dubaï, France and Italy.

With this new exclusive collection, Carven Parfums wished to pay homage to its founder, the great French fashion designer Carmen de Tommaso.

In particular, it was the theme of travel, one of the designer's passions, which inspired this collection of seven perfumes, each of which evokes memories of an adventurous voyage and a specific heritage. Each of the individual fragrances is thus named after a journey that begins in Paris along the lines of Paris-Séville, Paris-Sao Paulo, Paris-Izmir, or Paris-Mascate.

Another unique aspect of this collection is that each of the fragrances has been envisioned as a complement to a dress, a further homage to Carmen de Tommaso, who "wanted scents to enhance dresses, and to create fragrances that were as fresh and elegant as her outfits."

As to the detail: "Paris-Seville" combines notes of bergamot, green mandarin, neroli and leaves of green tea. "Paris-Florence" is composed of notes of magnolia, blackcurrant and sandalwood, "Paris-Bangalore" brings together vanilla, tonka bean, and amber. "Paris-Sao Paulo" intermingles bergamot, cinnamon, rum, and orange blossom. "Paris-Izmir" combines roses, bergamot and sandalwood. "Paris-Manille" mixes carambola, with pink pepper, plums and white musk. "Paris-Mascate" melds scents of bitter orange and cilantro with notes of rose, geranium and tonka bean.

Already on sale in Selfridges in the United Kingdom, the perfumes will soon be available from Nordstrom in the United States, Rive Gauche in Russia, Dubai Duty Free, and a selection of perfumeries in France (in the second half of September) and in Italy. Price: €160 (RM808) for 100ml. — AFP-Relaxnews