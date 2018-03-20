Cartier joins forces with Mr Porter to launch updated Santos wristwatch

The new Santos collection from Cartier features a rose gold model. — AFP pic PARIS, March 20 — The Cartier Santos, an iconic timepiece in the history of watchmaking, is set to make a comeback in 2018 with an in-house calibre, a new bezel and new materials. The updated versions go on sale from April 5 on the luxury menswear retail platform, Mr Porter, www.mrporter.com.

Created in 1904, the Santos wristwatch was designed by Louis Cartier for his old friend, aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont. More than a century later, the watch is being reinvented, refreshing its style with a more modern look while maintaining its signature DNA.

After a first successful collaboration for the Panthère de Cartier high jewellery collection launch in 2017, Mr Porter and the luxury label are partnering once again, with seven Santos collection watches coming to the e-tail site, including one exclusive steel model with a black grained leather strap.

“The new Santos de Cartier watch is an authentic and contemporary re-working of a classic. This is an excellent opportunity to provide our global Mr Porter customer with an iconic brand that we know they have been waiting for, and we look forward to launching further Cartier collections later in 2018,” said Toby Bateman, managing director at Mr Porter.

As well as the steel model with its black grained leather strap, versions in rose gold, steel, and yellow gold and steel, with wristbands in black alligator leather, rose gold or steel will go on sale via the Mr Porter website from April 5. Mr Porter has opened a waiting list ahead of the official launch. — AFP-Relaxnews