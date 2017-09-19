Cartier channels high-flying spirits with ‘L’Envol de Cartier’ EDT

The Cartier ‘L'Envol de Cartier’ Eau de Toilette created by its house perfumer, Mathilde Laurent. ― AFP picPARIS, Sept 19 ― A year after launching its “L'Envol de Cartier” Eau de Parfum, the luxury label has unveiled an Eau de Toilette (EDT) version created by its house perfumer, Mathilde Laurent. While the Eau de Parfum was directly inspired by notions of bravery and elation, the Eau de Toilette has been crafted to harness personal reinvention and high-flying spirits. The fragrance is due out in fall 2017.

Mathilde Laurent ― who previously created the fragrances “Les Heures de Parfum,” “Baiser Volé,” “Cartier de Lune,” “Déclaration d'un Soir” and “La Panthère” ― has carefully selected ingredients to capture these new notions and the strong feelings they encompass.

The result is a fresh, Oriental scent that's light, dizzying and magnetic all at the same time. The men's Eau de Toilette opens with a cloud of citrus, laced with a touch of sweetness, then develops with notes of Guaiac wood sap and honey.

The fragrance comes in a glass bottle with a contemporary design, topped with a metal cap featuring a guilloché pattern. ― AFP-Relaxnews