Caroline de Maigret stars in Chanel’s latest ‘Gabrielle’ bag ad

The latest Chanel ‘Gabrielle’ bag is showcased in a video starring Caroline de Maigret. — AFP picPARIS, April 19 — Following on from Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne, the French model and music producer Caroline de Maigret stars in the latest of a series of short films made to promote Chanel’s latest it-bag, the “Gabrielle”. This short black-and-white film is imbued with French spirit and style.

The French fashion house has unveiled the third short film dedicated to its new “Gabrielle” bag, which is a nod to the first name of the brand’s founder. The film’s atmosphere and setting is very different from that of the previous two.

This new ad campaign stars none other than Chanel ambassador Caroline de Maigret, who is seen exploring an unmistakably Parisian apartment. Her natural style is brought to the fore in this black-and-white short film which is the work of the French director Olivier Assayas.

In the video, which consists of a single unbroken shot, Caroline de Maigret is seen wandering around a typically charming Parisian apartment, then she sees an appointment with “Gabrielle” noted in her diary and discovers the iconic “Gabrielle” bag sitting on a mantelpiece.

This is the third short film in a series about this new unisex bag. The first directed by Daniel Askill starred Kristen Stewart, while the second, directed by Shishi Yamazaki, was fronted by Cara Delevingne. The last as-yet-unreleased video will star Pharrell Williams.

Link to the video here. — AFP-Relaxnews