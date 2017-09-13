Carolina Herrera gets playful with colour for Spring 2018 (VIDEO)

Models present creations from Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week at the MOMA museum in the Manhattan borough of New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 13 — Fashion designer Carolina Herrera, known for her timeless designs, debuted an electric, multi-colour Spring 2018 collection at the Museum of Modern Art’s Sculpture Garden for New York Fashion Week on Monday.

While Herrera, who has dressed five first ladies, stayed true to her glamorous and feminine silhouettes, bright hues of red, iris and yellow added a playful twist to the veteran designer’s latest collection.

In the Gallery

A model presents a creation from Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week at the MoMA museum in New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



Designer Carolina Herrera walks the runway at the Spring Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week at the MoMA museum in New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic



A model presents a creation from Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2018 collection during New York Fashion Week at the MoMA museum in New York September 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

“It’s a celebration of colour because colour is very powerful and colour is an art, in fashion, everywhere,” Herrera told Reuters. “So it’s mixing colours, colour blocks, but no flowers because the flowers are in the garden already.”

Dramatic shoulders dominated the runway as models strutted in block heels wearing breezy dresses cinched at the waistline that grazed sculptures by Picasso and Calder.

“Fashion is art in movement, so I need the clothes to be very glamorous, and to move in the right way,” Herrera said.

The Venezuelan-born designer recreated her signature stripes and polka dots using splashy colour combinations and finished her designs with hand-painted mirror buttons.

Her evening dresses featured heavy satin contrasted with light tulle in soft hues and metallic sequins on vibrant-coloured material. Animal prints on the bottoms of several dresses came alive as the models walked to the tune of “She’s a rainbow” by the Rolling Stones.

Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge and socialite Nicky Hilton Rothschild were part of the audience, which witnessed the first full-scale fashion show at the midtown Manhattan museum.

“I am very honoured to be here and that they allowed me to do this here,” Herrera said. “I’ve been trying for many years and at last we are here.”

In honour of September 11 and her show coinciding with the remembrance day, the New York-based designer decided to make a donation to the FDNY Foundation.

“Tonight I am giving a donation to the fire department because it is 9/11. And I think those were the ones who suffered the most.” — Reuters