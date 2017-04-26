Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Life

Canvas credited to Velazquez sold for €8m in Madrid

Wednesday April 26, 2017
07:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Where to celebrate the solar eclipse this summerThe Edit: Where to celebrate the solar eclipse this summer

Thai man murders baby, kills himself on Facebook LiveThai man murders baby, kills himself on Facebook Live

Leaders Chelsea put squeeze on Spurs with win over SaintsLeaders Chelsea put squeeze on Spurs with win over Saints

Johor schoolboy may lose right forearm tooJohor schoolboy may lose right forearm too

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The painting by late Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, ‘Portrait of a girl’. — AFP picThe painting by late Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, ‘Portrait of a girl’. — AFP picMADRID, April 26 — A painting that had been in the same family for generations and was only recently credited to Spain’s famed artist Diego Velazquez was sold yesterday in Madrid for €8 million (RM38.2 million), auction house Abalarte said.

The “Portrait of a girl,” which portrays a young girl with large, sad eyes, her hands held together as if in prayer, is believed to be an early work by the Sevillian artist best known for his masterpiece “Las Meninas”, on display in Madrid’s Prado Museum.

It is believed to have been painted by Velazquez around 1616 or 1617, when the artist was only 17 or 18 years old and still living in the southern Spanish city of Seville, the auction house said.

It had been in the same family for several generations but had never been properly analysed until the owner decided to sell it.

Richard de Willermin, a specialist on 17th century Spanish art who collaborates with the auction house, examined the small oil on canvas painting and concluded it was by Velazquez.

Specialists at the Prado Museum have also looked at the painting, but the museum has not commented publicly as it never gives any opinion about works that are not part of its own collection.

The painting’s starting price had been €8 million, Abalarte said, but there was no higher bidding.

The identity of the buyer was not revealed, but the painting is banned from leaving the country by order of the government, which prohibits any work that could be part of Spain’s heritage from being taken abroad.

A slow and meticulous worker, Velazquez is thought to have painted fewer than 200 works in his entire career. About 120 survive to this day, roughly half of them in the Prado. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline