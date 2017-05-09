Cannabis cosmetics could take your beauty routine to a new high

Hemp seed oil is a powerful ingredient in beauty products. — Istock photo via AFP-RelaxnewsLOS ANGELES, May 9 — There are an increasing number of places around the world where it’s legal to smoke it, vape it, and eat it in a cookie, but have you ever considered using cannabis-derived beauty products?

In fact, hemp, as it is more commonly referred to in the cosmetics industry, is a powerful ingredient and — since its levels of THC (the high-inducing constituent of cannabis) are almost non-existent — it is totally legal and safe to use. What’s more, hemp seed oil has been found to possess excellent moisturising and healing properties, as well as high levels of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal treatment for eczema and dry skin.

If you’re ready to give it a go, read on for five of the best hemp-related products:

Hemp Hand Protector by The Body Shop. — The Body Shop handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsHemp Hand Protector by The Body Shop

The Body Shop’s best-selling hand cream is rich and moisturising, thanks to hemp seed oil and its nourishing concentration of polyunsaturated fats.

Available for US$10 (RM43) at www.thebodyshop.com

Cannabis Santal by Fresh

This scent by American brand Fresh almost definitely doesn’t smell how you’d expect a cannabis perfume to smell. Instead it is woodsy and sensual with notes of vanilla-musk and bergamot. Though it is sold as a men’s fragrance, it is equally beloved by women.

Available for US$50 at www.fresh.com

Hair Pomade by Malin & Goetz. — Malin + Goetz handout pic via AFP-RelaxnewsHair Pomade by Malin & Goetz

Malin & Goetz use cannabis sativa seed, meadowfoam seed and soybean in this hair pomade to provide moisture, texture and definition.

Available for US$22 at www.malinandgoetz.com

Lip Tar by Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics

Vegan brand Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics created its range of Lip Tar liquid lipsticks with hemp oil as a key ingredient. Not only are these lip colors moisturizing, they’re also highly pigmented and long-lasting.

Available for US$17 at www.occmakeup.com

Lip Tar by Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics. — Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics handout picHemp Green Tea Pure Castile Soap by Dr Bronner’s

Dr Bronner’s “magic” soap claims it can clean everything from your face to your dishes, and its versatility and budget-friendly price have garnered legions of loyal fans. This hemp-infused version promises to leave skin feeling clean and soft.

Available for US$3.19 at shop.drbronner.com — AFP-Relaxnews