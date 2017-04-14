Can this edible membrane replace water bottles? (VIDEO)

The Ooho!, from Skipping Rocks Lab, are best described as edible, flexible packets of water. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, April 14 — A biodegradable, edible capsule made from seaweed is aiming to eliminate plastic packaging waste.

From Skipping Rocks Lab, the alternative to plastic bottles is in the midst of a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube that has earned nearly double its £400,000 (RM2.2 million) goal in just days.

Ooho! sachets are referred to by the team as flexible packets of water; they can be consumed whole or opened to pour out the liquid they contain, be it water, spirits, soda or even cosmetics. The seaweed-based material is cheaper than plastic, says the team.

The material itself and the production technology have been in development for two years, and for the past six months “Oohos” have been trialled at events around the UK, including at London’s Borough Market and Design Museum.

The team hopes to make Oohos available at additional major events by 2018, with the London Marathon and the Glastonbury Festival in its sights.

“We believe Ooho! can be the global solution to water and drinks on-the-go,” states the crowdfunding campaign page.

The team has a second project underway, seeking other sustainable uses for seaweed packaging. — AFP-Relaxnews