Camila Cabello is the new face of L’Oreal Paris

Camila Cabello joins rank with a prestigious line-up of L’Oréal brand ambassadors, including Eva Longoria, Irina Shayk, Julianne Moore, Elle Fanning and Barbara Palvin. — AFP picPARIS, Aug 1 — The Cuban-Mexican singer has been named as the cosmetics giant’s latest global spokesperson. The former member of girl group Fifth Harmony will represent the brand internationally and will feature in forthcoming advertising campaigns.

“I love how empowering they are with women and I love their messages of self-worth and confidence,” Camila Cabello told Teen Vogue. “I’ve been such a big fan of them and I’m happy I get to be a part of it.”

In June, the singer was named as the new face of Guess. She was picked to front the brand’s fall/winter 2017/2018 campaign.

Alongside these partnerships, Camila Cabello is currently finalising production of her first solo album, The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving, slated for release September 22. — AFP-Relaxnews