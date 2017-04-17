Cambodians remember the fall of Phnom Penh to the Khmer Rouge 42 years ago (VIDEO)

PHNOM PENH, April 17 — Hundreds gathered today at Cambodia’s infamous “Killing Field” to mark the 42nd anniversary of the fall of Phnom Penh to the Khmer Rouge regime.

As many as 2.2 million people were said A man touches a glass case containing 5,000 human skulls belonging to the Khmer Rouge victims as people gather to mark the 42nd anniversary of the start of the regime, at the Choeung Ek memorial in Phnom Penh, Cambodia April 17, 2017. — Reuters picto have died during the ultra-Maoist revolution from 1975-1979. Most of them died of starvation, torture, exhaustion or disease in labor camps or were bludgeoned to death during mass executions.

On April 17 every year, opposition party members, survivors and family members of victims gather to pray at the “Killing Field” of Choeung Ek, some 15 kilometres from the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

Almost every Cambodian alive lost a family member under the Khmer Rouge.

A UN-backed war crimes tribunal in Cambodia has found just three people guilty after a decade of work at a cost of over US$260 million (RM1.1 billion). Many have called for the judicial process to be sped up but Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, in power for 30 years, has warned that more trials could see Cambodia spiral into civil war. — Reuters