Calvin Klein unveils Fall 2017 campaign

A peek at Calvin Klein’s Fall 2017 global advertising campaign. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 25 — Calvin Klein has unveiled its Fall 2017 global advertising campaign, starring the California desert as a makeshift catwalk.

Featuring the debut “Calvin Klein 205W39NYC” collection by chief creative officer Raf Simons, the campaign focuses on a cast of 22 up-and-coming models captured by photographer Willy Vanderperre. The images see them posing collectively and individually against the surreal backdrop of the dazzling Mojave Desert, where a series of billboards showcasing images from the house’s previous “Calvin Klein: American Classics” campaign have been erected. In a further twist, the billboard campaign images themselves feature works by Andy Warhol.

The result, according to Calvin Klein, is “a study in art and artifice, of the real and the imagined, the mannered world of high fashion combined with a sense of the everyday”. It calls the campaign an exploration of “the cinematic and romantic outsider’s view of America.”

The clothes themselves reflect this dreamy take on American culture, eclectically combining bold western accents, patriotic references, sharp power tailoring and plastic coated outerwear. And in a further nod to the brand’s heritage, the collection also features a new denim line, “Calvin Klein Jeans Established 1978”, featuring decorative patches that honour Brooke Shields’ famous 1981 campaign for the house.

The campaign is the latest example of how Simons, who joined Calvin Klein in August 2016, is putting his own distinctive stamp on the US label. The Belgian designer had previously spent more than three years as creative director at Christian Dior. — AFP-Relaxnews