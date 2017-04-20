Calvin Klein celebrates modern women in campaign featuring Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst stars in the Calvin Klein Underwear Spring 2017 campaign. — AFP picNEW YORK, April 20 — Calvin Klein is celebrating modern women in its latest Underwear campaign, unveiled simultaneously on the brand’s Instagram page and YouTube channel. The ads feature seven women, aged from 18 to over 70 years old, including actress Kirsten Dunst (Virgin Suicides, Marie Antoinette).

Natural, sexy, funny and talented: The modern, self-assured woman is at the heart of the latest Calvin Klein Underwear campaign, showcasing the Spring 2017 collection. The brand explores what it means to be a modern woman by highlighting seven strong and singular individuals aged from 18- to 73-years-old.

The campaign is shot by Sofia Coppola in black and white and is accompanied by the slogan “Calvin Klein or Nothing At All”. The filmmaker has previously worked with Kirsten Dunst on several occasions.

Alongside the Marie Antoinette star, the campaign features actresses Lauren Hutton, Nathalie Love and Rashida Jones, model Maya Hawke, actress and model Laura Harrier, and Anna Sui’s niece Chase Sui Wonders. Each shows that beauty, charisma and sensuality have nothing to do with age.

The campaign comprises several short videos, presented on social networks, online and in advertising spots. A first video features all of the 100 per cent female cast together, while a series of short vignettes focuses on the most intimate moments in the lives of these modern-day heroines, such as a “First Kiss”, “Crush” or “First Love”.

Watch the videos here. — AFP-Relaxnews